FG, Life-ND, NDDC, Boost Aquaculture, Agribusiness, Market Links

The Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise (LIFE-ND Project) has partnered the Federal Government and introduced over 60 officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to modern agricultural systems and fishery, and its sustainability through market linkages.

The initiative was enhanced by the Federal Government to boost the capacity of staff of the commission across the Niger Delta states.

The Director (Admin & logistics, Life-ND, Mrs Ngozi Ohaechezi at Adventium Songhai-Delta Centre at Amukpe in Sapele, Delta State yesterday, supported by the an NDDC Director, Mr Frank Oputu Tonye, said beneficiaries, who are mainly mid-level staff of the commission were equipped with practical and theoretical knowledge to gain insights on business oriented approaches to agriculture, including value addition and market linkages.

The National Project Coordinator, Engr. Sanni Abiodun, said the trainees have acquired skills to develop expertise in optimizing value-chain for increased productivity and profitability in modern agricultural practices and aquaculture for increased fish production.

The Life-ND Director said the methodology for the training was designed to foster on interactive and practical learning experience, with real world application for actionable insight that can be implemented within their respective roles.

She said, “The training is for NDDC officials within the agricultural and fishery department. Life-ND is targeting 25,000 trainees but right now, over 26,000 have been trained. It is expected to benefit technical officers and policy implementers that engaged in agriculture, agribusiness, and fisheries management.”

