FG Leads Delegation To Condole With Lagbaja’s Family

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, yesterday led a delegation of women leaders and representatives of various women’s organisations across Nigeria to extend heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, wife of the late Chief of Army Staff.

During the visit, the Minister expressed her sympathy to the family, urging them to find solace in faith and the support of the nation, recognising that life’s journey is guided by divine will.

She reassured Mrs. Lagbaja and her family of the collective prayers and unwavering support of Nigerian women during this challenging time.

In a message penned in the condolence register, Hajiya SulaimanIbrahim wrote, “Dear General, you came, you lived, you conquered. Rest in peace. To your beloved family, may the Almighty be their strength.”

