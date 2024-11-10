FG Leads AU Delegation To G20 Ministers Of Culture Meeting

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said Africa’s participation in the G20 Ministers of Culture meeting marks a significant milestone in Africa’s cultural diplomacy.

Musawa made this known at the Salvador Convention Centre in Brazil, at the weekend, where she led the African Union to deliberate on Africa’s rich cultural heritage and its role in promoting economic growth, social cohesion and global understanding.

The Minister, who doubles as the 1st Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of the Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture, and Sports in the African Union membership of fifty-five states, also thanked the G20 members for including Africa in the world group.

“Africa’s cultural diversity is our greatest strength, and we must leverage it to drive development, unity, and shared growth.

“Africa’s inclusion brings our unique perspectives and priorities to these crucial discussions, ensuring that the global dialogue better addresses the needs of our nations and people.

“This maiden participation of our continent in the G20 Ministerial Culture Meeting, will enable our continent to discuss critical issues for the betterment of the lives of the people of Africa.

“The Ministerial Declaration adopted today is a major step forward for Africa. It means stronger support for African culture, increased cooperation, and better opportunities to advance our vision for the continent, as outlined in the AU Agenda 2063.

“This declaration is a strong commitment to work together using culture as a public tool to drive development, unity and shared growth”.

The Minister stressed Africa’s unique perspectives and priorities, enabling global dialogue to address African needs.

“The meeting highlighted the importance of cultural rights, cultural diversity and cultural dialogue as preconditions for innovative, sustainable, cohesive, resilient, safe and inclusive societies.

The African Union commended Brazil for its exceptional leadership as G20 President and looks forward to supporting South Africa’s upcoming presidency.

“On behalf of the African Union and our fifty five (55 ) Member States, we recognize and appreciate Brazil’s dedication, commitment and hard work towards the Culture Working Group and this ministerial meeting aimed at increasing the visibility of the culture and creative sector globally.

“We are eager to work closely with South Africa to ensure Africa’s cultural priorities remain at the forefront of global discussions,” Minister Musawa concluded.

The Minister engaged with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Angola, South Africa, Korea, China, and France, focusing on critical areas within the Ministry’s strategic roadmap.

Notably, the Minister held bilateral discussions with Brazil’s Minister of Culture especially on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s Cultural House in Salvador as a vital center for preserving cultural heritage and supporting the Nigeria Destination 2030 initiative.

Key outcomes from these engagements include the establishment of working groups between countries to enhance the implementation of priority areas.

Highlights of the meeting include

Cultural Cooperation and fostering collaboration in arts, heritage preservation, and creative industries between the African Union and G20 member states, increased investment in Africa’s cultural and creative sectors, the AU ‘s strategic framework for delivering inclusive and sustainable development and Africa’s cultural diplomacy efforts, supporting South Africa’s vision and leadership in the upcoming G20 presidency.

Share

Please follow and like us: