FG Launches Youth Confab Portal

The Nigerian government on Monday announced the launch of the official digital portal for the forthcoming Nigeria Youth Conference, also known as the National Youth Confab.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayode Olawande, describing the initiative as more than just a conference, a generational turning point, a national movement, and a call to action.

According to the minister, the theme of the Confab is “Next Gen Nigeria: Crafting Solutions, Owning the Future.’ and the portal would enable delegates to register, contribute and get real-time updates throughout the time of the Confab.

According to him, the Confab will be held through multi-level participation, including young Nigerians in the diaspora, consultation with youths across the 360 Federal constituencies, zonal consultations in six states, and finally a National Conference in Abuja to harmonise recommendations.

He explained that the Youth Confab is aimed at engaging young Nigerians in policy discussions and national development and will be inclusive, non-partisan and youth-led.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu first announced the planned 30-day Youth Confab during his Independence Day broadcast in October 2024.

Tinubu also officially inaugurated a 44-member Planning Committee for the National Youth Conference at the State House in Abuja in March this year.

