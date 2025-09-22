FG Launches Probes As Flesh-Eating Disease Kills 7 In Adamawa

The Federal Government has begun laboratory investigations to determine the exact cause of a strange flesh-eating disease that has killed seven people in Malabu, Adamawa State.

National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme acting National Coordinator Adesigbin Olufemi told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday that as of September 10, there were 67 confirmed cases, with eight patients undergoing surgical treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH) Yola.

He said: “These are undergoing surgical treatment with the support of the government,” emphasising the coordinated efforts to manage the medical emergency in affected communities. NAN reports that the disease often begins as a boil, later bursts, and then gradually eats away flesh, sometimes damaging the bones in the affected area. Olufemi said although the exact cause remained unknown, Buruli Ulcer was suspected.

He said: “This tropical disease is still under investigation for confirmation.” He explained that Buruli Ulcer is caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, a bacterium commonly found in swampy environments and around stagnant riverine ecosystems.

“Up till now, nobody is sure exactly how it is transmitted. Some theories suggest insects like water fleas or mosquitoes may infect individuals when they bite.”