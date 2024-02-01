FG Launches New Teacher Devt Programme To Boost Smart Education

The Federal Government has launched a new teacher development programme called the Teacher Internship Scheme (TIS), to support teachers in states get the digital skills and knowledge required to boost the implementation of smart education in Nigeria.

The scheme was introduced by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), to address the dearth of teachers in the field of smart education, which has garnered technical support and commitment of about $10.4 million for the establishment of 37 Smart Schools across the country, by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who flagged off the TIS on Thursday in Abuja while inspecting the UBEC Digital Resource Centre established to serve as a hub for creating and distributing resources to schools as well as training school personnel, expressed the commitment of the Federal Government towards the provision of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure for enhanced teaching and learning in the country.

While commending the management of UBEC for understanding there was a thin line between quality of education and having teachers with the right skills and knowledge, he noted that “ICT has dominated every spectrum of life and Nigeria must make a paradigm shift from the traditional method of teaching children using blackboard and chalk.”

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, explained that participants of the Teacher Internship Scheme, were graduates of education selected based on merit from all the states of the federation to undergo intensive training for two years.

According to him, the traditional method of teaching and learning was no longer adequate to prepare learners for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, hence the need to expose Nigerian teachers to digital platforms and pedagogies for them to rise to the challenge of preparing the next generation of Nigerian children to survive and thrive in a globalized and competitive world.

Bobboyi explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had laid bare the vulnerabilities of the traditional education system and brought to fore, the need to explore an alternative mode that enables learning to take place anytime anywhere, including during emergencies.

He said:”It is envisaged that at the end of the two-year programme, the Interns would emerge as a new breed of teachers, equipped with the skills and knowledge to harness the power of technology and transform the learning experience.

“They would not just be teachers; they will be smart teachers who would be innovators, catalysts for change, and architects of a brighter future for the Nigerian child.”

Country Director, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Nigeria Office, Mr Son Sungil, disclosed that its $10.4 million support was largely in the areas of digital content development for Mathematics and science subjects, content development Studio for digital content creation, capacity building for teachers, school leadership and high-level education stakeholders, guideline for Smart school operation and monitoring and evaluation.

While commending the visionary leadership of UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Sungil, pledged the commitment of KOICA to continue to work with UBEC and other stakeholders to make the future better for Nigerian children.