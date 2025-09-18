FG Launches Nationwide Sensitization Program On Whistleblowing Policy

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), has launched a two-day nationwide sensitization programme on Nigeria’s Whistleblowing Policy, aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance. The event took place in Lagos from September 17–18, 2025.

The programme brought together government officials, anti-corruption agencies, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders to raise public awareness and strengthen the policy’s effectiveness. Officials noted that the policy, first approved in 2016 during the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, faces challenges such as low public awareness and cultural resistance to reporting misconduct.

Declaring the event open, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the policy encourages the reporting of suspicious activities or wrongdoing related to financial crimes, mismanagement of public funds, or other illicit activities in both the public and private sectors. Represented by the Permanent Secretary Special Duties of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi, the Minister emphasized educating stakeholders on the policy’s framework, procedures for reporting, and protections available to whistleblowers.

Mr. Edun highlighted Lagos as the starting point of the programme due to its status as a commercial hub with a consistent financial management system, urging all stakeholders to actively participate in enforcing compliance.

In his keynote address, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Taxation, Abdul-kabir Opeyemi Ogunbo, called for a review of the Whistleblowers Protection Bill to further institutionalize the policy and protect whistleblowers. He encouraged residents to report infractions as a means of safeguarding the financial system and strengthening public trust.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the Auditor General of the Federation also commended the initiative, urging active participation from all stakeholders to effectively fight corruption.

The programme featured lectures and interactive sessions with representatives from agencies including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to sustaining the initiative, highlighting the positive economic impact already achieved. Represented by the Deputy Director of PICA, Mr. Oludare John, she appreciated stakeholders for their support in actualizing the policy.