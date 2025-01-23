FG Launches National Health Fellows Programme

Share

In its avowed commitment to drive meaningful change with innovation in health sector, the Federal Government has unveiled a one-year National Health Fellows Programme.

The programme is being championed and driven through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Muhammad Ali Pate announced the novel programme for interested Nigerian professionals from diverse fields.

He said: “This prestigious programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals across various disciplines, including health and health-related, information technology and, social sciences.”

These fellows according to the minister, would cultivate a cadre of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving meaningful change and innovation in our health sector.

