FG Launches Interswitch-Enabled Eclinic At Enugu Orthopaedic Hospital

Share

As part of efforts to extend its digital services into Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem, Interswitch, an integrated payments and digital Commerce firm, through its health-tech subsidiary, Interswitch eClat, recently launched an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solution, otherwise known as eClinic, at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu (NOHE).

Electronic medical records is a software involving paperless processes whereby the health details and vital signs of patients are gathered and stored in an electronic folder created for the patient in the computer for easy access by the consulting doctors or any other health personnel in the hospital real time (at the click of the computer).

Commissioned by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the launch marks the fourth deployment of the eClinic solution in federal health institutions, following earlier rollouts in Osun, Ogun, and Edo States.

Accompanied during the launch by the chairman of the board of NOHE, Dr. Benjamin Omale, and conducted round the hospital by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Emmanuel Iyidiobi, the Minister of State for Health emphasised that the deployment of the EMR at the hospital, aligns with the Ministry’s broader vision of modernising healthcare services and building a healthier Nigeria. He noted that the Federal Government remains committed to fostering meaningful collaborations with the private sector to deliver measurable impact for Nigerians.

According to him, digital systems like Interswitch’s eClinic enable federal hospitals to deliver more accurate, efficient, and patient-focused care. By reducing administrative burdens, improving recordkeeping, and supplying real-time data for planning and evaluation, these tools are empowering healthcare workers and strengthening service delivery across the board.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Emmanuel Iyidiobi, expressed happiness that the eCninic was already adding value and making the work of the health workers and doctors easier. He said that it completely eliminates paper work and stores the medical records of patients on e-folder for easy reference.

The CMD thanked the Ministry of Health and the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Omale for their support which also saw to the completion of the 200 capacity Computer Based Testing (CBT) Centre which is used for examination by nurses being trained at the Hospital’s College of Nursing.

The chairman of the Hospital’s board, Chief (Dr) Omale assured full support for the development programmes and projects in the hospital which he said aligns with the renewed hope agenda of the President Tinubu’s administration in the health sector. Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Interswitch, reiterated the company’s commitment to innovation, strategic partnership, and improving health outcomes nationwide.

He stated, “Interswitch’s collaboration with key stakeholders, including government institutions, reflects our dedication to drive digital transformation across critical sectors such as healthcare. With eClinic, our EMR solution, we are empowering healthcare professionals to work more efficiently and deliver improved outcomes for patients across the country.”

This milestone represents another significant step in the Federal Ministry of Health’s drive to modernise healthcare delivery through digital innovation, and builds on Interswitch’s commitment to healthcare innovation, following its recent partnership with the Lagos State Government on the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP).

He explained that the eClinic was built to streamline clinical workflows, enhance care coordination, and improve patient outcomes, even as it offers healthcare professionals real-time access to comprehensive and centralised patient records. “It also supports a broad range of hospital functions, including patient registration, diagnostics tracking, pharmacy management, and administrative reporting.”

Share