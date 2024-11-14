FG Launches Initiative To Localize Humanitarian Response

Share

The Federal Government has launched the Humanitarian Supply Chain Management in order to strengthen the nation’s humanitarian response system.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the initiative, which aligned with the Nigeria Localisation Framework, sought to empower local actors and leverage local resources to address the country’s growing humanitarian needs.

Speaking on Thursday when he launched the initiative in Abuja, the Vice President, who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said climate change, coupled with global economic crises, has deepened the nation’s complex humanitarian situation.

Shettima announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund, he noted, would provide immediate assistance to disaster victims nationwide, complementing the broader localisation framework.

“Inaction is simply not an option, and the cost of failing to address these crises at their roots will be devastating.

“Localisation is not merely about placing local actors at the centre of humanitarian efforts; it is the key to a more inclusive, resilient future for Nigeria,” the Vice President said.

The new initiative built on Nigeria’s Localisation Framework, which was established in 2019, and aimed to put national and local institutions at the forefront of humanitarian decision-making.

The project was implemented by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the USA-based Fritz Institute and other local partners.

The Vice President said, “Local communities understand their challenges best, and by empowering them, we provide them with the tools to shape their own futures.”

He explained that the project represented a key component of Tinubu administration’s broader strategy, focusing on human capital development and improved humanitarian responses through enhanced health outcomes, education access, and livelihood stability for affected communities.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics (Office of The Vice President), Mohammed Ahmed, noted the importance of a collaborative approach to humanitarian aid.

“There is a need for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. Government must be participatory and inclusive, ensuring that all voices from every segment of society are heard. Everyone is impacted by issues like climate change and conflict,” he explained.

He noted further that the project would support Nigeria’s localisation framework, creating a platform to advance the agenda. “We have a lot of work to do to meet Nigeria’s targets on this,” he added.

On her part, Fritz Institute’s Project Director, Mitsuko Mizushima, said the initiative was focused on local engagement, pointing out that this project “is designed to give local people a seat at the table.”

She pointed to the growing recognition of the importance of supply chain management and the need for capacity building.

“We are bringing together international and local organisations, along with academia, to develop standardised training in supply chain management. Over the years, more than 25,000 people have completed this training. It’s accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime—and it’s free,” Mizushima said.

Also, the Chief Adviser and Coordinator to the Government of Borno State on Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support, Dr. Mairo Mandara, said localisation meant responding to the needs of the people.

She noted that in Borno State, they have defined what they needed “and are taking a human-centered approach to humanitarian transition into development.

“Once we remain focused on our transition plans, we cannot go wrong,” Mandara emphasized.

Share

Please follow and like us: