FG Launches Hazard Risk Analysis For Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation

The Federal Government yesterday launched the 2024 Hazard Risk Countrywide Analysis to strengthen disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima stressed the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods from ecological and other risks.

He said: “This launch is a testament to our resolve as a nation to confront the uncertainties of our ecological realities with informed strategies. “We are committed to protecting citizens from ecological risks while building the infrastructure and mechanisms necessary for disaster prevention and response.”

The report, developed under the leadership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with technical support from UNICEF, offered a detailed analysis of Nigeria’s vulnerability to hazards such as floods, droughts, and public health emergencies.

It provides policymakers, emergency responders, and community leaders with critical data to improve early warning systems and enhance risk mitigation strategies.

While noting that the nation could not prepare for risks it did not know, the VP said the document provided the foundation for understanding the magnitude of the challenges facing Nigeria, empowering government “to move from reactive to proactive strategies in addressing disasters”.

He noted recent challenges in Nigeria, including devastating floods and outbreaks of diseases like cholera, which have displaced thousands and claimed lives, just as he explained that these recurring disasters brought to the fore the urgency of robust preparedness mechanisms.

Shettima said:“While we may not prevent every disaster, we can reduce their impact significantly by institutionalizing risk assessment and continuously monitoring hazards and vulnerabilities.”

