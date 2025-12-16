FG Launches Gas Trading Licence, Clearing House

The Federal Government has launched gas trading licence, clearing house and settlement authorisation. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the launch was a milestone event, which signifies the dawn of a new era where the nation’s gas industry will emerge with a transparent, competitive, and investmentready market.

He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), with the leadership of the Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, and also to JEX Markets Limited for their innovative partnership efforts in developing the online platform for gas trading and exchange.

He stated that it is these efforts that will pave the way for smooth natural gas business, transparent pricing, efficient price determination, and secure payment mechanisms— hallmarks that align seamlessly with our national energy policies and global best practices.

Ekpo said: “This launch is completely consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who stated that natural gas will play the central role in the energy security, industrialization, and economic diversification.

The President’s vision requires a regulatory environment that is predictable, trusted, and designed to unlock value. Today’s inauguration is a demonstration of that commitment.

“Our country is richly endowed with natural gas reserves, among the biggest in the world, but if the underlying market where the gas will flow is not efficient, reliable, and well-regulated, it will not be possible for us to realize the ultimate potential of the resource.

The Gas Trading Licence introduced today is decisive on this front, paving the way for a new, regulated market where reliable traders will feel safe doing business, where businesses can plan, and where investors can invest, knowing that it will safeguard both their capital and the public interest.”

He said the gas trading licence was the implementation of the provisions of the licensing requirement that make the investment possible, adding that it provides the governance framework essential for a modern gas industry.

According to him, the licence itself is founded upon sound regulations and guidelines governing technical competence, commercial capability, financial soundness, and responsible operations.

He said among the responsibilities of the licence holders is the adherence to the various rules on gas measurement, tariffs, pricing, and assignments. Ekpo said: “What does this licence mean for the market? There are three things that happen right away.

First, access. We make gas sale and procurement agreements more trustworthy for the generation, industry, commercial, and large-scale sectors by only letting trusted counterparties into the trading environment. This is because being open about the entry process helps people trust the market.