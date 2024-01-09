FG Launches First NMSME In Benue, To Establish Fashion Hub In Makurdi

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has flagged off the First Expanded National Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic in Benue State.

The NMSME Clinic which is an initiative in the office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Benue State government under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, is tagged: “Benue Opened For Business”.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Shettima said the aim of the programme is to unite regulatory bodies in the MSME sub-sector with MSMEs and investors across small business clusters, as according to him, the MSMEs are also expected to offer solutions to critical barriers hindering the growth of these enterprises in the country.

He joined other heads of agencies, including SMEDAN, NEPC, NEXIM, ITF, Sugar Council, CAC, NAFDAC, SON, FIRS, BOA, BOI, NITDA, RMRDC, among other valuable partners in efforts to create jobs and supporting MSMEs. Furthermore, we have engaged the full support of the private sector, including MAN, NASME, NACCIMA, Access Bank, and numerous other entities in this endeavour”.

Vice President Shettima who described the clinics as ‘turning points’ in the federal government’s quest to guarantee the ease of doing business, noted that they offer a methodical opportunity for MSME exhibitors to access immediate working capital through our esteemed partners.

He disclosed the MSME clinic train is scheduled to traverse through Ebonyi, Ogun, Delta, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, and the FCT in a meticulously planned itinerary for the first half of the year.

Vice President Shettima unveiled plans by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to establish a world-class fashion hub in Makurdi for use by small businesses in the tailoring cluster in the state.

He said, “This hub will be ready in 90 days. We are glad that the pioneering spirit of Benue State has set the stage for a transformative MSME Clinic train”.

Governor Hyacinth Alia said his administration is poised to create a level playing ground for business to thrive in the state, and lauded the local entrepreneurs for contributing immensely to the growth and development of the state.

The governor maintained that security apparatuses in the state have been placed on the alert to turn down any group or individual who in illegal tax collection to frustrate the efforts of enterpreneurs that wish to invest in the state.

He lamented the insecurity situation bedeviling the state which he said is capable of crippling the business environment, noted that his administration is not resting on its oars in curbing the ugly trend.

Alia also emphasised the state’s commitment to supporting and empowering small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) as a key driver of economic growth.

The governor highlighted the diverse range of MSMEs thriving in Benue, from organic food producers like Andor Global Foods to innovative motorcycle builders and traditional attire weavers.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, who commended the federal government for chosing the state for the flagg-off, thanked Vice President Shettima for working tirelessly to ensure the success of the Tinubu’s government.

He said the inclusion of agriculture among the eight points agenda of the Tinubu’s government with one of them irrigation has encouraged the ministry to put in place 500, 000 hectares of land for that purpose.

Prof. Utsev said in the area of water supply, the ministry is providing dams to boost agriculture to support the MSMES in the country.