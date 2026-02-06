FG Launches Emergency Food Distribution In Borno

The Federal Government has flagged off the distribution of Presidential Emergency Food and Nutrition items in Borno State as part of a nationwide intervention to support vulnerable households affected by conflict, displacement and economic hardship.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard M. Doro, performed the flag-off at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Dr Doro described the initiative as a deliberate and coordinated effort to stabilise nutrition, protect lives and restore hope among affected populations.

“Today’s intervention is not only emergency relief; it is a decisive step to stabilise nutrition, protect lives and restore hope,” he said.

He explained that the Presidential Emergency Food and Nutrition Intervention covers 10 northern states — Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Niger, Plateau, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has approved and mobilised large quantities of food items nationwide, including rice, beans, millet, maize, groundnut oil, palm oil, tomato paste, seasoning cubes, salt and assorted essential medicines, reflecting its commitment to food security and humanitarian protection.

Providing a breakdown for Borno State, Dr Doro said the allocation includes 8,565 bags each of millet, rice and maize; 8,565 units of groundnut oil; 1,429 cartons of palm oil; 8,565 units of Tom Brown; 171 cartons of tomato paste; 611 cartons of seasoning cubes; 107 bags of salt; and assorted essential medicines.

He noted that the distribution was based on the state’s humanitarian needs and the number of vulnerable households.

Dr Doro commended the resilience of Borno residents and appreciated security agencies, development partners, community leaders and frontline workers for supporting humanitarian efforts in the state. He urged stakeholders to collaborate to ensure a smooth distribution process.

He also advised beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items, particularly for children, pregnant women and the elderly, assuring that the process would be closely monitored to ensure the supplies reach intended recipients.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, said the exercise marks a significant step in addressing food insecurity among vulnerable populations, adding that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Usman Kadafur expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the intervention, describing it as a timely response to the humanitarian and nutritional challenges facing the state.

He emphasised that food security remains a moral imperative and a foundation for sustainable peace and development, assuring that the state government would work with the Federal Government and partners to ensure equitable distribution across all local government areas.

The distribution exercise is expected to reach vulnerable households across all local government areas of the state.