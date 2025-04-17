FG Launches BisonFly Project To Cut Air Travel Costs For Public Officials

Share

In a bid to curb rising air travel expenses across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government on Thursday officially launched the BisonFly Project, a centralized, technology-driven initiative aimed at optimizing and reducing the cost of official air travel.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, inaugurated the project team at a ceremony in Abuja.

In a statement released by the ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga, Edun described the BisonFly Project as a strategic move designed to streamline government air travel, ensuring cost-effectiveness through structured planning, centralized booking, and discounted rates.

“This is a major step toward prudent financial management. Project BisonFly will leverage digital booking tools and a centralized platform to ensure transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements,” Edun said.

He further noted that the initiative mirrors global best practices already adopted by international institutions like the World Bank, where collective bargaining power is used to secure significant savings on travel costs.

“By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government’s collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery,” the minister emphasized.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Raymond Omenka Omachi, commended the minister’s leadership and vision for initiating the project.

He described BisonFly as a model for fiscal responsibility that could inspire reforms across the broader public service.

The BisonFly Project, which was developed by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit in collaboration with ICT advisers and other key stakeholders, will be overseen by a dedicated implementation team to ensure smooth deployment and measurable cost-saving results. The platform is expected to go live in the coming months.

Edun charged the implementation team to prioritize the full realization of the initiative, underlining the urgency and national significance of reducing wasteful government expenditure.

The launch of the BisonFly Project aligns with the Federal Government’s broader commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and the reform of public sector operations.

It is expected to set a new standard for efficient resource management within the federal bureaucracy and serve as a template for similar cost-saving initiatives in the future.

Share