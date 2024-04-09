FG launches app for Nigerians to track ministers’ performances

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled the upgraded Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App to enable the public to view the deliverables and key performance indicators for all ministries and give their assessment.

Hadiza Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) spoke at the go-live event of the app yesterday in Abuja.

Usman said the initiative was in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s promise at the Cabinet Retreat for ministers, presidential aides and others that his administration would ensure that citizens were an integral part of tracking management process of the government.

She said in arriving at the deliverables and key performance indicators (KPIs), the CDCU, supported by development partners and consultants, held numerous bilateral meetings with ministers, permanent secretaries, and their respective technical teams over six weeks.

Usman said: “The bilateral sessions looked at the mandate of the respective ministries in line with the Presidential Priority Areas and arrived at the final deliverable and KPIs.’’

According to her, the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker is an application, which allows citizens to view the priority programmes and projects of the Federal Government on their devices.

She added: “We upgraded this application through consultations with a wide spectrum of stakeholders and it is now ready for use.”

“The CDCU has also developed a Delivery Reporting Framework and Template, to accurately assess and report the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We are adopting international best practices and utilising globally recognised performance indicators and benchmarks to assess the performance of MDAs in the implementation of government priority programmes, projects, and policies.

“Accordingly, I have the pleasure to inform you that the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker Application is available at the URL: app.cdcu.gov.ng.

“It will be available for download on the Google Play Store and in the Apple Store within the next month.’’