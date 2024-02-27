FG Launches $617m Investment In Digital Economy, Creative Enterprises Fund

…IDICE Fund, the opportunity to propel economic growth, development, says Minister

The Federal Government has launched the groundbreaking $617 million Investment in Digital Economy & Creative Enterprises Fund, also known as the IDICE Fund.

The Fund is expected to boost Nigeria’s burgeoning digital and creative economy.

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who announced this on Tuesday in Lagos at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Omniverse Summit, said the fund signifies a remarkable opportunity to propel economic growth and development within Nigeria’s burgeoning digital and creative economy.

She added that the IDICE Fund represents a beacon of hope and opportunity for our creative community, offering unprecedented access to startup capital and resources essential for nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

“The IDICE Fund epitomizes the administration of His Excellecy, Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to empowering our creatives and entrepreneurs, fueling economic growth, and driving socio-economic transformation across Nigeria.

“In line with the Ministry of Art, Culture & the Creative Economy’s comprehensive 8-point plan agenda, it lays the foundation for sustainable financing, skills development, and market access within the digital and creative ecosystem,” she said.

She commended the conveners of the Omniverse Summit, the first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that it “serves as a powerful aggregator, bringing together the brightest minds, the most driven talents, and the innovative spirits of Nigeria’s creative landscape.”

Speaking of ecosystems, the Minister said the Omniverse summit presents a unique platform to network with industry leaders, gain insights from experts, and contribute to the development of policies and initiatives that will drive African innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship forward.

She noted that collaboration and engagement among industry players and policymakers are paramount in unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“I urge each of you present today to actively engage, foster collaboration, and forge bonds that will not only drive our economy but also reshape the creative landscape of our nation.

“The Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy is organizing numerous working sessions, serving as invaluable platforms for stakeholders to converge, exchange ideas, and co-create strategies to propel the industry forward. Seize this opportunity to network with industry leaders, glean insights from experts, and contribute to the formulation of policies and initiatives that will shape the future of African innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

“In celebrating the IDICE Fund at the first of its kind Omnivere Summit, we also celebrate the remarkable achievements of our creative industry in recent times. Just this week, we witnessed groundbreaking milestones that underscore Nigeria’s unmistakable presence and influence on the global stage.”

The Minister emphasised the need to “harness the full extent of our influence,” adding that the IDICE Fund, “coupled with amazing platforms such as the Omniverse Summit that has convened our integrated ecosystem here today, will serve as a catalyst, providing support and access to burgeoning global markets. Our creatives, the vanguards of tomorrow’s revolutions in innovation, culture, and design, will drive socio-economic transformation across Nigeria and the world.”

She also noted that Nigeria’s creative industry holds immense promise for economic development, cultural enrichment, and regional integration. “Let us come together to champion inclusivity, empower marginalized groups, and ignite the spark of creativity within our youth by attending, actively engaging and supporting platforms such as the Omniverse Summit.”

Also speaking at the event, the German Consul General in Nigeria, Weert Borner, in welcome address, commended the organisers of the Summit, adding that it is a remarkable event aimed at fostering collaboration within Nigeria’s vibrant digital economy.

According to him, Germany and Nigeria share a deep-rooted commitment to innovation and technological advancement. “Our partnership is based on a shared vision of harnessing the power of technical and digital innovation to build a brighter present and future.”