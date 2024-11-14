FG Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan On Occupational Health Safety

Share

The Federal Government yesterday launched the National Occupational Health and Safety Strategic Plan (2024-2028) to protect workers.

It said all levels of government, partners, donors, non- governmental organisations, civil society organisations, philanthropists must collaborate to mobilise N1.34 billion to address its workers’ occupational health and safety in the next five years.

The Coordinating Minister for Health & Social Welfare Ali Pate, who launched the Plan in Abuja, said it was a deliberate initiative to give strategic direction to the Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and other stakeholders bearing in mind, the importance of the strategic plan to national productivity.

Pate, represented by Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, said the plan would guide how the health sector and its stakeholders respond to and manage work-related diseases, injuries, and accidents to improve the health, wellbeing and, productivity of employees.

He said: “This strategic plan document addresses significant challenges and strategic objectives through activities and instruments that will be deployed and it aligns with the Health sector strategic blueprint in achieving a healthy workforce, the key international target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); including International Labour Organisation (ILO) and WHO.”

