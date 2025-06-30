The Federal Government, in collaboration with Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI) has launched the “YEIDEP Global Donorship Drive and Fundraising Campaign”, aimed to raise $2.5 billion for the implementation of the “Cooperative Youth Farmers and Allied Entrepreneurs Programme (CYFAEP)”, a sub-scheme of the “Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization (YEIDEP).

YEIDEP is a national youth economic empowerment programme anchored and driven by the Federal Ministry of Youth Developent, in collaboration with YOTSI and several global donors and development partners.

YEIDEP was formed to address critical social and economic threats facing Nigeria, especially youth unemployment, food insecurity, household poverty, youth economic exclusion and radicalization.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the “YEIDEP Global Donorship Drive and Fundraising Campaogn”, the Coordinator-General of YEIDEP, Comrade Kennedy Iyere stated that the programme has registered approximately six million youths and young women as members, with a goal to create and build a national grassroots network of twenty million cooperative youth farmers, food and agro-allied entrepreneurs between 2025/2027.

According to him, this will engender drastic youth and women unemployment reduction, boost food production and ensure food security, alleviate household poverty, foster youth economic inclusion and de-radicalization.

He noted that the programme will empower youths and young women with the financial, technical, training, mentorship and other supports needed to succeed as young farmers, food and agro-allied entrepreneurs.

Iyere added that YEIDEP has partnered with eight commercial banks, including Keystone Bank, Fidelity Bank, Lotus Bank, Union Bank, Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Providus Bank, to receive, warehouse, and distribute funds for the program’s implementation.

He said: “The launch of the YEIDEP Global Donorship Drive and Fundraising Campaign marks a significant step towards achieving YEIDEP’s objectives, designed to address Nigeria’s key problems of chronic youth unemployment, youth and women economic exclusion, food insecurity, household poverty, youth hopelessness and radicalization.

“The success of the donorship drive and fundraising campaign will depend on the response and generous support of global donors, development partners, and Nigerians in general, comprising governments at the federal and state levels, private business organizations, captain of industries, business leaders and other elites.

“YEIDEP’s goal is to empower twenty million young Nigerians, both youths and women, with direct jobs through entrepreneurship and self-employment revolution, involving key sectors, including agriculture, food and beverage, agro-allied, agritech and renewal energy among others, thereby boosting job creation, food security, poverty reduction, economic growth, political stability, and national security in Nigeria.

“The existing necessity and urgency to tackle Nigeria’s critical threats of chronic youth unemployment, food crisis (food insecurity), household poverty, youth hopelessness and radicalization is the reason for YEIDEP’s formation.

“Unless these key social and economic problems are drastically addressed, Nigeria remains a fragile country dangerously sitting on a keg of gunpowder, as the time bomb of youth unemployment ticks daily towards a disastrous explosion whose consequences will be more damaging than could ever imagine. This is why YEIDEP must be embraced and supported by all Nigerians, beyond political interest and affiliation.”