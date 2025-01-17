FG Lauds ILO For Continued Support, Reaffirms Partnership

Share

The Federal Government has lauded the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its longstanding support to Nigeria through various programmes. Mr Muhammad Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, made the commendation during a courtesy visit by ILO Country Director, Dr Vanessa Phala, and other senior officials in Abuja.

Dingyadi reiterated the Nigerian government’s commitment to continuing its partnership with the ILO to achieve the organisation’s mission in the country, as well as the government’s objectives in the labour sector.

He assured the ILO that the administration was committed to initiatives aligned with its Renewed Hope Agenda, saying: “We will do whatever we can to provide the needed support and cooperation to ensure its fruition and success.”

The minister also commended the strong relationship between the ILO Country Office and the ministry, urging the organisation to continue initiating programmes that benefited Nigeria.

He assured Phala that Nigeria would offer a warm welcome and all necessary courtesies to ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo during his visit next month.

Earlier, Phala briefed the minister on the ILO’s activities in Nigeria and requested continued support and collaboration from the Ministry in implementing ILO programmes.

She emphasised that the ILO would continue to provide both technical and financial support in key areas, including occupational safety and health, labour migration, industrial relations, social protection, and efforts to eliminate child labour.

Phala also mentioned that the ILO, in partnership with UNICEF, planned to extend its social protection interventions to four additional states in Nigeria within the year.

