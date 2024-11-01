FG Lauded For Sustained Women Empowerment

Share

The Federal Government within its capacity has continued to empower women to grow their businesses while calling on the private sector to support the initiative, including farm farming.

It is a widely accepted fact that as the more Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are created it will give ample opportunity for the nation to grow economically.

In the 2024 national budget, N12.59 billion was allocated for women’s economic empowerment projects. Although this amount was 82 per cent lower from the 2023 allocation of N72 billion.

President Bola Tinubu in mid-October this year reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality in the country.

Speaking at the launch of Women Affairs Ministry’s Empower-Her: Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment and Fund-raising Dinner, the President emphasised that “As the President of Nigeria, I am committed to advancing the cause of women empowerment and gender equality in our dear nation.

Don’t forget my mother was a great market woman”. The women initiative, which is aimed at creating an enabling environment for women to fulfill their potential, received presidential endorsement as President Tinubu urged government and private sectors to join hands and support the programme.

It is in this context that Nestle Nigeria has taken a commendable step by inaugurating the 7th batch of its Rural Women in Nigeria Project in Sagamu.

This initiative aims to assist women in scaling up their businesses, enabling them to expand their enterprises up to three times their current size.

Currently, 332 women from the South-East, North-East, South-South, and SouthWest regions of the country are benefitting from the programme, with over 80 per cent of those women witnessing substantial growth in their incomes, enabling them to better support their families.

The progress was made possible through a holistic approach Nestle Nigeria adopted where it combines vital components. These include comprehensive business training covering essential skills like merchandising, bookkeeping, and customer service, along with invaluable mentorship and coaching.

In addition to these essential elements, the beneficiaries also receive grants in the form of Nestlé products. These women are integral to Nestlé Nigeria’s value chain, running small businesses in the rural corners of our nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: