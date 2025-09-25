FG, Lagos Partner HIV Survey Launch To Strengthen Epidemic Control

The Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Government, and development partners on Tuesday launched the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS) in Lagos, with a call on communities to embrace the exercise as part of efforts to control the HIV epidemic.

The town hall meeting, held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, brought together government officials, health experts, development partners, and community leaders under the theme “Every Step Counts: Towards an HIV-Free Nigeria.” The survey will cover 205 Enumeration Areas, 6,150 households, and approximately 11,397 participants across Lagos’ 20 Local Government Areas. Its primary goals are to estimate HIV treatment coverage and measure the prevalence of viral load suppression among adults aged 15–64 years.

Declaring the meeting open, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said the survey was vital to strengthening evidencebased planning. “This is an impact survey that will assess HIV prevalence, treatment coverage, and viral load suppression among adults in Lagos,” he said. “Even though you are one individual in one community, the results you generate will shape national health planning.

The success of this survey depends on every one of us.” International partners also pledged their support. Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Ibrahim Dalhatu, described the initiative as people-centred. “This is ultimately about people—the same people who will be engaged and who will benefit from the exercise. The outcomes will guide important health decisions on HIV and other diseases for Lagos and Nigeria.”

Representing the National Coordinator of the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr. Chioma Ukanwa described the survey as a globally recognised exercise necessary for epidemic control. “The survey will reach homes, communities and local governments, providing a true picture of the HIV situation. We need reliable data to make informed decisions and improve healthcare outcomes,” she said.

Other speakers, including representatives from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and APIN Public Health Initiatives, stressed the importance of community trust, technical support, and quality data collection. They emphasised that cooperation from households would determine the credibility of results.

A goodwill message from the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) pledged community support, while officials from Lagos State urged households not to shy away from participation. Director of Disease Control at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, said stigma must give way to dignity. “Gone are the days when HIV was shrouded in secrecy.

People living with HIV deserve respect and access to healthcare,” she noted. The Nigeria State-Level ART Impact Survey, supported by PEPFAR, US CDC, NACA, NCDC, APIN, and other partners, is expected to provide the most reliable state-level data for HIV planning in Lagos, helping to shape policies and programs for epidemic control.