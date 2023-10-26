FG: Lack Of Political Will Cause Of Comatose Of Metallurgical Industry

The Federal Government on Thursday identified a lack of political will as the root cause of the lethargic state of the metallurgical industry in the country over the years.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, disclosed this while declaring open the 38th annual conference and general meeting of the Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS) held at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Prince Audu who was represented by the Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Umar Adamu, described the Metallurgical industry as the service industry to all other manufacturing industries for industrialization, stressing that the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which consists of eight priority areas, has rightfully placed the Ministry of Steel Development and the NMS under priority among among the eight priorities of economic growth and job creation.

He said the Ministry on its part was evolving strategies for the registration of ailing industries in the Metallurgical sector and that the NMS would feature prominently in the strategy development in carrying out research and manpower development for the Metallurgical industry.

The Minister implored the NMS to continue to collaborate with the present administration towards the resuscitation of and development of the Metallurgical industry in the country, adding that the Ministry will continue to welcome suggestions and recommendations from professional bodies such as the NMS in the initiation of its policies and programmes.

President of the NMS, Engr. (Prof) Boniface O. Oloche lauded this year’s Conference’s theme: “Establishment and Operationalization of Metallurgical, Cottage and Small-Scale Industries for Economic Development”.

Engr. Oloche noted that metals have played a significant historical impact in the economic growth of the country, stressing that “some of the metals have come to represent distinct periods in human history such as the Copper Age, the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, the Nuclear Age and the Titanium Age.

He lamented over the collapse of metallurgical industries like the Integrated Steel plants, three Inland Rolling Mills, Machine Tools Shop, National Iron Ore Mining Company and the Aluminum Smelter over the years, and urged the government as well as stakeholders and political operators in the country to develop policies that will contribute to the total resuscitation, revival and operationalization of the moribund steel plants like the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, Delta Steel Company, Jos and Katsina Rolling Mills, Osogbo Rolling Mill and Machine Tool, the Aluminum Smelter Company and the National Iron Ore Mining Company in Itakpe, Kogi State.

Engr. Oloche said these plants have a lot to contribute to the growth and development of the nation’s economy for building a stronger nation that will not solely depend on oil as the major source of revenue generation and wealth creation.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Engr. (Prof) Nathaniel Itodo viewed NMS as the pivot of industrialization in the country and stressed the need for the involvement of members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) such as Innoson, Coscaris, Ibeto, Dangote Industries, the NNPC and SMEs into NMS whose contributions he said are much more impactful to the overall progress and development of the society.

Former Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Benson Abounu, in a keynote address, decried the blatant neglect of the agricultural sector to the reliance on oil as the mainstay of the country’s survival.

Engr. Abounu also lamented the recalcitrant skyrocketing prices of oil which he posited has imposed serious economic hardship on the citizenry, saying that unless something urgent is done to address the impasse, Nigerians will continue to languish in pain and trouble.