FG Kicks As Truck Damages Almost-Completed Lotto Bridge

The Federal Government has expressed concern over a significant damage caused to the almostcompleted Lotto Bridge Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, expressed the concern during an inspection of the site yesterday.

Kesha said the damage was caused by a low-bed articulated vehicle, which was transporting an excavator and collided with the bridge structure.

She expressed worry at the extent of the destruction, saying that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when the excavator’s boom, not properly secured, struck the bridge beams.

“From what we observed, the boom of the excavator was not properly lowered from the port, which made it too high to pass under the bridge,” she said.

The accident, according to Kesha, damaged five beams on the bridge, with two of them severely compromised and requiring complete replacement.

She said the damage would have adverse effects on road traffic, motorists and the economy. Kesha said: “To carry out the repairs, we will have to shut this section of the road and divert traffic to the other side.”

