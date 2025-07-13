FG, Katsina Gov’t, Others Launch 50-Hectare Farm

The Federal Government, in partnership with the Katsina State Government, the Infrastructure Bank, Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), and private sector partner OCP Africa, has commenced an agricultural initiative aimed at unlocking the full potential of the Sabke Dam.

The project, spearheaded by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), is part of broader efforts by the present administration to combat food insecurity across Nigeria, beginning with Katsina State.

Speaking at the recent signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Katsina, the Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the initiative was designed to showcase the full agricultural value chain from land preparation to marketing.

He explained that the project would be implemented through a strategic public-private partnership to demonstrate the commercial viability of all-season agriculture using the existing irrigation infrastructure of Sabke Dam.

“The farm will feature four staple crops maize, sorghum, cowpea, and soybeans and serve as a live demonstration site covering the entire agricultural value chain: from land preparation, seed selection, soil nutrition, crop management, harvesting, post-harvest handling, to market access,” Ibrahim said.

“This model farm will outline best practices from seed genetics and plant nutrition to harvest and post-harvest operations, ultimately leading to a go-to-market strategy.”

Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Radda, said he fully supported the project due to its potential to address food scarcity and boost economic development in the state.

“When the idea of the project was introduced to me, I quickly embraced it because of its wide-reaching benefits for the economy and the livelihood of our people,” he said.

“We want year-round activities on this project to keep our people engaged, our facilities functional, and to optimize the resources already invested in building the Sabke Dam, which has remained underutilized for too long.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of SRRBDA, Abubakar Malam, said: “In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are proud to donate 50 hectares of land to support the development of this project and contribute to food security in the country.”

On behalf of the private sector, Dr. Alik Orevaoghene of OCP Africa described the farm as a hub for capacity building.

“This farm will serve as a platform for teaching and training smallholder farmers on best agronomic practices,” he noted.

Under the terms of the MoU, OCP Africa is expected to provide quality fertilizers for the demo farm and any associated out-grower schemes.