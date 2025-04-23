FG, Katsina Explore Partnership To Boost Electricity Access

Share

The Federal Government and Katsina State Government have commenced discussions aimed at enhancing electricity access in the State through strategic energy partnerships.

A key focus of the collaboration is the proposed transfer and expansion of the 10-megawatt Wind Farm located in Katsina.

This development was revealed during a strategic dialogue between the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda.

The meeting, held to strengthen federal-state cooperation in energy development, was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday by Adelabu’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

Governor Radda expressed the state’s interest in assuming control of the wind farm originally developed by the Federal Government with the aim of integrating solar energy to transform the facility into a hybrid power plant.

This move is intended to expand the plant’s generation capacity and improve electricity supply across the State.

According to Tunji, the high-level talks focused on aligning federal and state efforts to build sustainable energy infrastructure, in line with national goals for energy access and development.

In his remarks, Minister Adelabu lauded Governor Radda’s forward-thinking approach to energy sustainability, describing it as a crucial step towards increasing power availability and stimulating economic development in the State.

He noted that the proposed initiative aligns with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023, which grants sub-national governments the authority to drive electricity development within their jurisdictions.

Adelabu also emphasized that the project supports the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places priority on universal energy access and economic empowerment through reliable and sustainable electricity.

The Minister further assured Governor Radda of the Federal Government’s full support in facilitating a seamless concession process for the wind farm and providing technical backing to scale up electricity delivery in the State.

