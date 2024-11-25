FG, KACCIMA Extols Dangote Over Kano Fair Sponsorship

Share

…as residents throng Dangote pavilion, stock goods for Yuletide

The Federal Government has applauded Dangote Industries Limited for sponsoring the 45th edition of the Kano International Trade Fair, which opened at the weekend.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Alhaji Garba Imam in separate presentations described the company’s contribution to the Nigerian economy as enormous.

While visiting the Dangote pavilion at the fair, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar told participants that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration recognizes the role of the private sector as key.

Badaru reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the government with prayers while maintaining confidence in the security forces, whose unwavering dedication was crucial to sustaining these achievements.

President of the Chamber, Alhaji Garba Imam commended the Dangote Group for its support and partnership, adding that the company has been consistent in its sponsorship of the annual event.

Also speaking to newsmen, the Director General of KACCIMA Alhaji Sabiu Umar Yola said: “The relationship between KACCIMA and Dangote has been very supportive and a great partnership.”

He said the theme for this year was meant to encourage Nigerians to source for other commodities for export instead of crude oil.

Meanwhile, distributors and retailers have turned the pavilion of the Dangote Group at the ongoing 2024 Kano International Trade Fair into a beehive, as they rush to stock their warehouses in preparation for the upcoming end-of-year festive season.

The pavilion which has become a Mecca of a sort, has been attracting a torrent of customers excited to make inquiries and purchases to ensure they were well-equipped to meet the expected heightened demands that come with the yuletide season.

Organized by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA), the fair, themed “Non-Oil Export for Economic Prosperity,” aligns closely with Dangote Group’s vision of economic diversification.

A statement from the Branding and Corporate Communications Department of the Dangote Group said the ongoing Trade Fair which was expected to run till the first week of December, has seen the Dangote pavilion actively engage visitors with designated help desks addressing inquiries.

The statement reads: “Nigeria is a powerhouse for non-oil export, but only if it taps into its numerous resources and potentials. At Dangote, we have demonstrated this with our huge investments in fertiliser, sugar, salt and cement products spread across several African countries.”

The company urged participants to leverage the opportunity to visit the company’s pavilion and take advantage of the various products on display which include: Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Dangote Salt and Dangote Fertiliser.

