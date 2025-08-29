The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has justified the hike in Nigerian passport fees, pegged at N100,000 and N200,000, insisting the adjustment is crucial to maintain efficiency, eliminate racketeering, and guarantee the timely issuance of passports.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) spokesperson, ACI AS Akinlabi, said the revised tariff will take effect from September 1, 2025.

According to Akinlabi, under the new structure, applicants within Nigeria will pay N100,000 for a 32-page passport with a five-year validity period, while the 64-page, 10-year validity passport will cost N200,000.

The statement read, “The review, which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now sets a new fee threshold for 32-page with five-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.”

Meanwhile, the Service noted that passport fees for Nigerians abroad remain unchanged, with applicants required to pay $150 for the 32-page, five-year option and $230 for the 64-page, 10-year booklet.

He added that the new tariff is intended to preserve the credibility of Nigerian passports and improve efficiency in processing applications.

New Telegraph reports that the adjustment comes less than a year after the Federal Government last reviewed the fees in August 2024, when the cost of the 32-page, five-year booklet was raised from N35,000 to N50,000, while the 64-page, 10-year booklet went from N70,000 to N100,000.

Then, authorities argued that the increase was necessary to maintain standards and deliver faster services.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday justified the upward review of passport fees.

Addressing participants at the ministry’s mid-term performance retreat in Abuja, he said the new rates were designed to guarantee faster processing and stamp out corruption in the system.

“Our target is very clear: within one week of enrolment, every Nigerian should have their passport in hand. Not just delivering quickly, but delivering quality passports that reflect our integrity as a nation,” he said.

He explained that the revised framework aims to end prolonged delays and curb extortion, which in the past left applicants waiting as long as seven months or compelled them to pay up to N200,000 to expedite processing.

“The system that we inherited that had six-month backlog, which we were able to clear in two and a half weeks. Nigerians will apply for passports and wait endlessly, or be asked to pay hundreds of thousands of naira.

“My own daughter had that bad experience. Even when I was chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, my daughter wanted a passport; it was a problem. I had to pay hundreds of thousands to be able to get a passport for my daughter, a 12-year-old girl. That era is over,” the minister said

The minister stated that the new centralised personalisation centre, ranked as the biggest in Africa, would speed up passport production and strengthen security measures.

“With this facility, we can print five times more passports than we currently need. Once you enrol, it doesn’t take us more than 24 hours to vet. Printing capacity is no longer our problem,” he explained.

As part of the ongoing reforms, Tunji-Ojo revealed that the authority to approve or withhold passport applications would be taken away from Passport Control Officers.

“Some PCOs had so much power that they could decide not to approve or not to print a passport until they were settled. That abuse of power ends now,” he declared.

He stated that centralising approvals was aimed at curbing corrupt practices while enhancing the integrity and global trustworthiness of Nigerian passports.

“We realised that the best way to cut corruption is to remove human contact to the barest minimum. Passport approval will no longer rest with PCOs. My responsibility is not for them to like me — it is to deliver efficiency. Let Nigerians be happy,”

He further noted that the reforms are intended to safeguard the credibility of Nigeria’s passport and pointed to past abuses, noting that there were instances when foreigners unlawfully obtained Nigerian passports.

“My responsibility is not just to make passports available, but to ensure that anybody carrying it is a Nigerian. If you are not a Nigerian, you cannot carry it. It’s about our national integrity.”

“In one incident, a Ugandan woman carrying a Nigerian passport was arrested at Lagos Airport after paying $1,000 to procure it. That cannot continue. Our passport must remain a true symbol of Nigerian identity,” the minister stressed.