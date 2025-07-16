FG Issues Flood Alert As Heavy Rainfall Threatens 11 States

The Federal Government has issued a warning over imminent heavy rainfall expected to hit parts of the country between Wednesday, July 16, and Sunday, July 20, 2025, with potential flooding risks in at least 11 states.

According to the alert released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the anticipated intense downpour could result in flash floods and riverine flooding across vulnerable areas, especially in low-lying communities.

The states identified as high-risk zones include Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Kogi, and Benue. Authorities have urged residents in these areas to exercise caution, avoid flood-prone routes, and adhere to safety advisories issued by emergency response agencies.

“The expected volume of rain over the next few days could overwhelm drainage systems, displace communities, and disrupt transport and agricultural activities,” the agencies warned in a joint statement.

The government has also called on state governments, local councils, and disaster management bodies to activate emergency preparedness and sensitization campaigns in flood-prone zones to reduce casualties and property damage.

As Nigeria enters the peak of its rainy season, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun stockpiling relief materials and positioning response teams for rapid deployment.

Residents are advised to stay updated through official weather channels and to immediately report any signs of rising water levels to the nearest authorities.