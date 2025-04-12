FG Issues Firm Warning To Expatriates, Says Overstay Your Visa, Risk 10-Year Ban

Share

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has issued a firm immigration penalty to expatriates who intend to overstay their visas beyond six months and beyond.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry warned that such an individual with six months overstay will face a five-year entry ban, while a one-year overstay will attract a 10-year ban.

According to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the penalty will take effect from August 1, and any overstays will incur a daily fine of $15, starting from the visa’s stated exit date.

Tunji-Ojo made this announcement while unveiling the Ministry of Interior’s new Expatriate Administration System during a meeting with the Organised Private Sector and other stakeholders at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association House in Ikeja, Lagos.

Among the reforms set to roll out from May 1 are the automated Landing and Exit Cards, Electronic Visa, Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance, and an upgraded Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Alien Card.

Others include the Temporary Resident Visa, Temporary Work Permit, and revised Expatriate Quota system.

Tunji-Ojo said the measures aimed to curb visa overstays and obtain accurate data on expatriates in Nigeria.

He said: “Our records indicate fewer than 50,000 expatriates in Nigeria, which we know is inaccurate. We need to establish the true number of foreigners living in the country. A nation without reliable data cannot progress, as data is the foundation of effective planning.”

Under the new system, the minister explained that Landing and Exit Cards would be automated, adding that expatriates must exit the country on or before their visa expiry date and apply for extensions only from outside Nigeria.

He added: “This is serious. We’re not introducing anything new regarding the landing and exit card, just automating the current paper-based process. In a country of over 230 million intelligent, tech-savvy people, we shouldn’t be using paper cards. Going forward, you must complete your landing and exit cards online.”

Tunji-Ojo added that the automated process would help track overstayers.

The minister said, “If you overstay, there will be consequences. Overstaying by six months attracts a five-year ban; one year attracts a 10-year ban. There is also a $15 daily overstay penalty. People claim to be visiting Nigeria for two weeks but stay for 30 years working — that must end.

“While the new measures take effect from May 1, a three-month moratorium will be given to allow expatriates to regularise their status before strict enforcement begins in August.”

According to the minister, the new Electronic Visa system, also launching May 1, will allow applicants to obtain visas within 48 hours.

This replaces the existing visa-on-arrival regime, which he described as vulnerable to corruption and influence-peddling.

Tunji-Ojo stated: “We’re introducing the e-visa to make access to Nigeria easier for tourists and business travelers. Globally, population equals market, and we want to open our borders to legitimate opportunities. The e-visa eliminates bottlenecks. No more lobbying. It’s a seamless and secure system.”

He further announced the introduction of an annual Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance policy.

He said, “We spend billions annually on repatriation. Just a month ago, we had exhausted our yearly budget and had to request an extra N25m. That money should be used to build infrastructure, not deport individuals. We needed a sustainable solution.”

The minister explained that instead of demanding a lump sum for repatriation, which could exceed $10,000, the government had opted for a mandatory insurance policy.

He said: “All over the world, there’s personal liability insurance. Your stay here should benefit both you and the host country, not leave Nigeria worse off. The Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance is now mandatory and will be paid annually along with the CERPAC,”

