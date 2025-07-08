FG Issues 3.5m Passports, Saves N1b From Reforms

The Federal Government has announced that over 3.5 million passports have been issued in less than two years, with reforms in the passport processing system saving the country more than ₦1 billion annually.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Ministry’s new Passport Front Office.

He explained that the reforms are in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at improving service delivery, efficiency, and national security.

Tunji-Ojo revealed that the administration inherited a backlog of over 200,000 unprocessed passports and a debt of nearly ₦20 billion in the sector when it came into office in 2023. He said the backlog has since been cleared.

According to him, a total of 3,546,258 passports have been issued since August 2023-3,080,141 locally and 466,117 in the diaspora.

He highlighted the automation of breeder document uploads, such as birth and marriage certificates, noting that this reform alone has saved the government ₦1 billion previously spent on contractors.

“This is a major reform. We no longer pay contractors for what Nigerians can upload themselves. That money stays with the government now,” he said.

He also noted that the number of centres issuing enhanced e-passports had grown from 26 to 44 within Nigeria and from five to 47 abroad. All passport offices now issue harmonised, enhanced passports that are ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable.

“We inherited a system where different types of passports were issued. That affected our credibility. Today, every Nigerian passport is ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable,” the minister added.

Tunji-Ojo announced that a new central personalisation centre equipped with modern technology and provided at no cost by Iris Smart Technologies will begin operations by August 2025. He commended the company for supporting the reforms and supplying advanced passport production equipment at no expense to the federal treasury.

He also revealed that Nigeria now produces passports at over 50 locations worldwide and has joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory to ensure global authentication of Nigerian passports.

Additionally, the minister announced that beginning July 31, 2025, all applications for Special Expatriate Permits and Temporary Work Permits must be submitted online.

“Manual processing will no longer be allowed. We must have the data, biometrics, and documentation of every applicant for national security,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo concluded that the reforms demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to digital governance, transparency, and efficient service delivery.