Fg Issued 10 Generation, Distribution Licenses In Q1/2023, Says NERC

The Federal Government of Nigeria issued a total of 10 power generation licenses, in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said.

The approvals were given through NERC. NERC in its Q1/2023 Electricity Report, seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday, revealed that it gave approval for two new generation licenses with a combined nameplate capacity of 723 megawatts (MW) during this period.

It stated that among the licenses it authorized, two were dedicated to Independent Electricity Distribution Networks (IEDN), and an existing Independent Electricity Distribution license underwent approval for amendment.

NERC gave more of the following approvals. The report stated that NERC approved a 23 MW off-grid gas-based power generation license for Alausa Power Limited at Rack Centre in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

It added that a 20 MW power generation license was granted to ABV Utility Limited at Lekki, Lagos. NERC also authorized a power generation license for Waltersmith Industrial Park Electricity Distribution Company Limited at OhajiEgbema, Imo State.

It added that another gasbased power generation license, with a capacity of 200 MW, was approved for Waltersmith Ugamma Power Company Limited, also lo – cated at Ohaji-Egbema, Imo State.

The report stated that one of the significant milestones in Q1/2023 was the approval of a 700 MW on-grid hydrobased power generation license for Zungeru Hydro Electricity, located at Kaduna River, Zungeru, Niger State.

It also stated that NERC also granted approval for the issuance of five captive power generation permits, totalling 56.77 MW in nameplate capacity.

These licenses, according to the report are: a captive power generation permit of 8 MW was approved for E.T Energy Enterprises Global Limited at Obiowo Ezeaba Nkanu West, Enugu State.

NERC further authorized a captive power generation permit for Rack Centre Nigeria Limited at Oregun, Lagos State, with a capacity of 10 MW and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, which received two captive power generation permits – one for 5.14 MW at JV Camp, Rivers State, and another for 10.05 MW at Workers Village Camp, Rivers State.

In addition, NERC granted CHI Limited a captive power generation permit for their facility at Ajao Estate, Lagos State, with a capacity of 23.59 MW