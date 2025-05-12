Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, said that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government was doing everything possible to tackle all challenges confronting the aviation sector.

Keyamo who stated this in Abuja, during the official flag off ceremony of New Era of Insurance Regulation for Leased Aircrafts in Nigeria, assured that the Federal Government was working round the clock to create enabling environment for airline operators in Nigeria to thrive, thereby empowering Nigeria Aviation sector.

According to him, the Federal Government was doing a lot ensure airline operators enjoy friendly insurance policies that would help the operators do their businesses with ease.

“We are proud of the progress made in enhancing the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria, our focus is on investor-friendliness, empower the local operators, ensure compliance with international standards, and drive growth and development in the aviation industry,” he said.

While flagging off the new era of insurance regulation, Keyamo said the revised insurance regulations were expected to boost the aviation sector, improve Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA), allow local operators to cede up to 90 percent of risk to international markets under certain conditions and it is in line with the Cape Town Convention which gears towards acquisition and financing of aircraft.

The Minister commended the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for working assiduously to ensure the policy see the light of the day.

Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo represented by Mrs Olayinka Babaoye, Director Air Transport Regulation, said that NCAA was passionate about the development and promised that it would do all its best to support the policy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Insurance and CEO National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin stated that the Commission did not only agree to pilot the process but to take ownership of the process.

He emphasised that the policy would enhance Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and promote the stability of the aviation insurance market.

Mr Ayo said that the insurance policy was designed in line with Nigeria local content and the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying that aviation is a critical sector to propel the growth which Nigerians desire.

‘’The leasing of aircraft will give the airline operators the needed advantage required in procuring more aircraft which will ultimately be to the advantage of Nigerians and other stakeholders.’’

Mr Ayo said the agreed insurance regulation will go a long way reduce the cost of air ticket in Nigeria, give comfort to Nigeria Airline Operators and restore confidence among foreign investors and called on all stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of the agreed new insurance policy.

Zahrah Mustapha Audu, Director-General, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), assured Nigerians of the government willingness to formulate friendly policies that will enhance business operation in Nigeria.

She admonished airline operators in Nigeria to treat customers amicably and avoid flight delay and cancellation.

Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), stated that the AON was excited seeing the new insurance policy coming to bear, noting that the policy would strengthen the aviation sector, retain more money among the operators and provide general services to Nigerians.

He said that the aviation sector under President Bola Tinubu generated more income for the country than before and urged the stakeholders to continue to support the government to drive all policies that would put to rest the challenges facing Nigeria aviation.

