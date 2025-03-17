FG, Investors Boost Nigerian Sugar Market To $2.03bn

Share

As the Federal Government rolls out comprehensive plan for accelerated sugar project development in 2025, investors are to grow production by 9.4 per cent from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025.

The country is the second largest sugar market in sub-Saharan Africa, following South Africa.

Findings revealed that the country has a robust demand for sugarintensive items such as bakery and confectionery, pharmaceuticals, dairy and soft drinks sectors has expanded its consumption with pharmaceutical market expected to reach $5.13 billion, following the production of dry syrups, enhancement of the texture of drugs, pellets and sustained-release drug formulations.

Meanwhile, four vessles have ferried about 210, 454 tonnes of raw to the Lagos Port terminals this week.

According to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) will take delivery of 48,000 tonnes from Alkyoni and 49,000 tonnes from Sea Diamond 1.

It added that Tian Tan Shan and Aeposs had been moored to offload 56,727.33 tonnes each at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of the port.

However, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, while disclosing the council’s 2025 plans to the House of Representatives Committee on Industry, explained that before the 2025 plans and the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) II could be achieved, certain loopholes in the establishment law must be addressed.

According to him, total installed capacity of Nigeria’s sugar refineries has risen to three million metric tonnes, creating self-sufficiency in the production of refined sugar and securing a steady supply of refined sugar for the domestic market.

Also, Bakrin noted that the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) under the NSMP had attracted $1 billion worth of investments from its major investors, who have created over 15,000 permanent and seasonal jobs, acquired over 180,000 hectares, placed 13,000 hectares under cane, established cane processing factories with a total capacity of 18,000TCD in five active project sites.

He said: “Our focus in 2024 has been on resetting the agenda and realigned the industry to the high expectations of Nigerians. For us, 2025 is the year of acceleration.

This is not a choice but a must, given our macroeconomic realities and the tremendous benefits we know are possible from the cultivation and processing of sugarcane.

“Our key priorities for 2025 are to accelerate to pace of project development; facilitate investment of $5 billion into the sector; ensure our priority green field projects are ready for investment and strengthen NSDC’s capacity to develop the sector.

We have set out the initiatives to be executed in 2025 that will drive the realisation of these objectives. “One of these key initiatives is the amendment of the NSDC Act to address loopholes created by conflicting policies and codify its market protection provisions.

This is a key requirement that emerges in all our conversations with our current and potential investors and financiers.

As usual, we shall be counting on the House Committee for your guidance and support in making this happen in 2025.”

The executive secretary noted that the council had sought to address the fundamental issues which held back investment in the sector, stressing that the objectives of NSMP II were in threefold – to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, develop a globally competitive sector and become the cost leader in Africa and develop an inclusive and sustainable sugar sector.

According to him, these objectives will be fulfilled using seven pillars to ensure sugarcane farming for the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) was only carried out on suitable land, partner with investors that were adequately motivated and possess the financial resources to execute and pedigree to attract funding into their projects.

He said: “We have also commenced several programmes to strengthen our capabilities in NSDC and NSI. We are strengthening NSDC’s technical and managerial capabilities and transforming our Research and Development capacity in NSI.”

