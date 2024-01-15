FG introduces measures for Customs to realise N5.08trn revenue

The Federal Government has rolled our measures that will enable Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generate N5.08 trillion this year. It was learnt that the service would commence the implementation of the penalties and other measures embedded in the newly reviewed Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 L.F.N 2004 to drive the new revenue target. Also, the NCs would use artificial intelligence instrument in border surveillance under the e-Customs Project to check smuggling and enhance revenue collection.

In addition, the service’s Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, said that the strategic initiatives, alongside other operational reforms would play a crucial role in achieving the revenue goal. According to him, the service is steadfast in its commitment to implementing the strategies and exploring practical approaches to meet the heightened revenue target. Also, he explained that NCS would prioritise its trade facilitation role, driving efficiency in service delivery, enforcement and revenue generation. Adeniyi said that the improved revenue collection in the latter half of 2023 had played a crucial role in significantly reducing the revenue shortfall by 10 per cent, decreasing from N532 billion to N478 billion by year-end. However, for the service to futher achieve its revenue generation in the year, the Federal Government’s 2024- 2026 Mid Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper revealed that there would be renewed emphasis on transparency, professionalism and compliance in customs operations. In the midterm expenditure, NCS will also enhance collaboration with international partners, law enforcement agencies, customs administration of other countries to combat illicit trade and secure national interests. The midterm paper stressed that the upward review of excise duties on alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco products which becomes effective June 1, 2024, would measurably increase accruable revenue from excise activities. Also, it said: “The following strategies will be implemented to improve Customs revenue collections over the period 2024-2026, despite the fact that some of them have been recently suspended: Addressing all subsisting challenges to the transition and successful implementation of the e-Customs Project geared towards complete automation and simplification of Customs processes, including payments, in every Customs formation. “Robust and intensified antismuggling campaign and border management drive in collaboration with other government law enforcement agencies, towards reducing to the barest minimum, illicit trade and acts of economic sabotage that create sphere for revenue leakages.” According to the laid down procedure in the midterm paper, there will be prioritisation of continuous and exhaustive Post Clearance Auditing (PCA) mechanism to recover revenue losses, adding that there will be notable improvement in accruable revenue from excise duty collection upon the introduction and full implementation of excise duty on Single Use Plastics (SUPs).

It added that there would be “full implementation of excise duty on telecommunication services in line with the presidential approval published in Official Gazette No. 88 Vol. 109 of 11th May 22 as conveyed vide Finance Act, 2023. This is expected to grow excise revenue significantly and enhance budgetary performance. Staff capacity development through training of the existing workforce and recruitment of new officers to promote efficiency, intelligence gathering, manpower reenforcement and most importantly, improved revenue generation.” The midterm paper also stated that there would be effective implementation of the customs trade modernisation project and ensuring that the modernised and digitalised service did not lead to job losses, saying that this would quadruple customs collection from the current N210 billion per month. The paper explained that there would be introduction of 2.5 per cent export charge on the exportation of all imported goods as conveyed through the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures; series of Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) with additional levies on 172 tariff lines of the Extant ECOWAS CET; full implementation of the 2022 – 2026 ECOWAS Common External Tariff; and introduction of green surcharge on imported vehicles and excise duty on gambling and lotteries including online betting; assessment and monitoring of all revenues collected on behalf of the Service by the various designated commercial banks. This will create avenue for genuine reconciliation of all accrued revenues against claimed remittances to the various designated government accounts. This will also guide against diversion of any collectible revenue; automation of all transit procedures from mother ports to bonded terminals and/or from command to command to drastically reduce transit leakages occasioned by diversion of cargoes among others.

The use of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) module to enhance collection, reconciliation and audit trail of all relevant proceeds to block all opportunities to defraud the system; continuous collaboration and engagement with stakeholders and relevant players to achieve the service’s expectations in the medium term, and enhance compliance by bridging gaps and building confidence among players in the trade chain.”