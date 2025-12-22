New Telegraph

December 23, 2025
FG Introduces Mandatory Pre-Employment Drug Test For Public Service Applicants

Fg Using Multi-dimensional Approach In Tackling Insecurity –Presidency Sources

The Federal Government has approved the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug tests as a requirement for prospective applicants into the Public Service.

This, according to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), was part of ongoing efforts to curb the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development and security.

This was revealed in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, OSGF, on Monday.

Consequently, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments/Parastatals are hereby directed to include a mandatory drug test as a core requirement in the recruitment of new personnel.

In addition, MDAs were to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the conduct of the tests, in line with established standards and procedures.

The directive, which was contained in a service-wide circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including extra-Ministerial Departments, was in line with the determination of the present Administration to decisively tackle this menace of drug and substance abuse, and insulate the national workforce from unwholesome practices.

The directive on the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug testing to prospective applicants was premised on the concern raised by the Federal Government on the alarming rate of drug and substance abuse, particularly among the teeming youth in the country, with a disturbing trend and far-reaching implications for public health, socio-economic development, workplace productivity, and national security.

