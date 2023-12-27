FG introduces innovative solutions to family planning challenges

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has facilitated a Family Planning Innovation Spotlight in to tackle the critical need for solutions in family planning. According to a statement yesterday, the event delved into multifaceted topics pivotal to the progression of family planning efforts.

It underscored the urgency of innovative solutions to enhance the accessibility and availability of family planning resources. The representative of the ministry Lawrence Anyanwu emphasised the significance of private sector engagement, especially in family planning’s social marketing sector to the gathering, adding that plans were unveiled to host a family planning summit with the private sector in the second quarter of the upcoming year. The United Agency for International Development (USAID), representative C. Gertrude expressed support for the government’s strides towards a total market approach to family planning. She highlighted USAID’s commitment to private sector engagement as a strategic approach for greater scale, sustainability, and effectiveness of development outcomes.