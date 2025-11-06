FG Introduces Emergency Passport for Citizens Abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is set to introduce the single travel emergency passport (STEP), to serve as a temporary travel document for Nigerians abroad, whose passports are expired, lost, or stolen.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Kemi Nandap, disclosed this in a keynote address she delivered during the Joint Thematic Meeting of the Khartoum, Rabat and Niamey Processes. She highlighted that the initiative forms part of the Service’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Identity Management and Border Governance frameworks in line with global best practices.

The conference was organised and co-hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the Government of France. A statement signed yesterday by the Service’s spokesperson, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, quoted the immigration chief as saying that the document will be issued to the affected persons at designated embassies and consulates abroad.

Delivering her keynote address titled “Insights on Prevention and Protection as Strategic Pillars to Effective Law Enforcement and Prosecution Responses” the Nigeria Immigration Service Perspective, the ComptrollerGeneral highlighted part of the Service’s comprehensive reform agenda which also focuses on combating Smuggling of Migrants and Trafficking in Persons through enhanced Border Governance, improved Migration Management systems, capacity building, and strengthened international collaboration.