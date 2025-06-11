FG Intervenes As Sterling Oil, PENGASSAN Reach Amicable Resolution

Share

In a recent development Federal Government has finally put an end to the ongoing dispute for strengthening industrial harmony and long-term growth.

According to a source in Abuja, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have reached a constructive and amicable resolution on all outstanding matters, following collaborative engagements facilitated by the Federal Government on June 4.

According to the source in the ministry, there were multiple rounds of meetings going on since the beginning of the year under the supervision of government authorities, leading to this agreement which reflects the shared commitment to promote industrial harmony, supporting national production goals, and enhancing the overall wellbeing of personnel within the oil and gas sector.

The agreement also clearly indicates direction to both parties under adherence to federal laws and industry regulations.

The agreement also underscores Sterling Oil’s dedication to upholding regulatory compliance, fostering capacity development for Nigerian professionals, and sustaining open dialogue with stakeholders. In the spirit of mutual respect and long-term collaboration, both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to internal resolution of matters and proactive engagement in addressing future issues.

Sterling Oil expresses appreciation to PENGASSAN leadership, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and NNPC Limited for their vital roles in facilitating a fair and forward-looking agreement.

This resolution marks a positive step toward strengthening trust and cooperation across the industry, and Sterling Oil remains focused on contributing to Nigeria’s energy development through sustainable and inclusive practices along with mutual collaboration from respective unions.

