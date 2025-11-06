FG Intervened To Force Down Food Prices – Agric Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, says the recent decline in food prices across Nigeria is a direct result of the Federal Government’s targeted market interventions.

Speaking at the opening of the 47th National Council on Agriculture and Food Security in Kaduna on Thursday, Kyari said the government deliberately adopted systemic measures to force prices down and stabilise the food market.

The council, regarded as the highest policy-making body in the agricultural sector, brings together federal and state officials, private sector representatives, and development partners to review progress and align strategies toward achieving national food security.

Kyari noted that the milestones achieved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda were yielding positive outcomes.

“As we continue along this path, we are already beginning to witness a decline in food prices across several commodities — a reflection of ongoing targeted market interventions. While we are not yet where we want to be, this positive trend confirms that we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Minister cited the strengthening of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme–Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP), supported by the African Development Bank and state governments, as a major driver of increased access to quality inputs for farmers.

He disclosed that wheat production has risen in both irrigated and newly introduced rainfed farming zones in states such as Plateau, Taraba, and Cross River, while operations at the national strategic grain reserves in Zamfara, Katsina, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Niger, Osun, Edo, and Kwara States have been scaled up to stabilise supplies and cushion market shortages.

“To strengthen national food security and stabilise prices, we are enhancing efficiency across national silo operations to ensure timely interventions,” Kyari added.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, said the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices was driving long-term productivity gains.

“We must adopt climate-smart practices that increase crop yields while building resilience,” Abdullahi said, citing investments in drought-tolerant crop varieties, integrated pest management, and the Nigerian Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme, which tailors fertiliser use to specific soil conditions.

He further highlighted flagship initiatives such as the 500,000-hectare Dry Season Farming Scheme, renewable energy-powered irrigation projects, and the ‘Every Home a Garden’ initiative championed by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Our broader goals are to reduce import dependence, strengthen market confidence, and revive agribusiness. Nigeria has a unique opportunity to drive food security not just nationally, but across West Africa,” he stated.