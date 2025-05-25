FG Intensifying Efforts To Curb Insecurity In Benue – Udende

Share

The Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Emmanuel Udende, has expressed optimism that the renewed efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will bring lasting peace to Benue State.

Senator Udende made this known during a visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at his residence in Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area.

The IDPs were recently displaced following attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ityuluv, Mbatyu, parts of Azendeshi, and Apir Gwa communities in Mbayenge council ward.

Other affected communities include Mbater, Mbayan, and Yonov in Logo Local Government Area.

Udende, who chairs the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, urged the affected communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements, especially around border areas.

He said:

“While the government is working hard to restore peace, it is important that you do not sleep with your eyes closed. Be watchful and alert your leaders and security agencies when you notice any strange activity.”

In their separate remarks, the District Heads of Ityuluv and Mbater, Chief Deuti Azande and Chief James Daa, thanked Senator Udende for his consistent visits and support during their time of grief.

They acknowledged his relentless efforts in pushing motions in the National Assembly on their behalf and encouraged him to continue.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources and indigene of one of the affected communities, Hon. Donald Gbugho, condemned the incessant attacks on local farmers by suspected Fulani militia. He called for stronger security measures to protect unarmed civilians and farmlands.

He also commended Senator Udende for standing by his people and providing relief materials.

The senator’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jerry Orgem Iorngaem, disclosed that relief items distributed during the visit included bags of parboiled rice, garri, and cartons of spaghetti.

