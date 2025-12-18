FG Intensifies Sugar Sector Reform As Minister Inspects LASUCO

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to boost local sugar production with strategic inspections of sugar projects nationwide.

The exercise began with a visit to Lafiagi Sugar Company (LASUCO) in Kwara State by the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh.

The visits are part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to accelerate Nigeria’s drive for self-sufficiency in sugar.

During the inspection, the Minister toured LASUCO’s integrated sugar complex, which includes its sugar mill, ethanol plant, power infrastructure, irrigation systems, and over 700 hectares of sugarcane plantations.

Owned by the BUA Group, LASUCO is a 10,000-tonne cane-per-day sugar mill with the capacity to produce up to 220,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar annually when fully operational.

Commending the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, for his role in motivating and monitoring Backward Integration Programme (BIP) operators, the Minister highlighted the scale of infrastructure and investment at LASUCO as evidence of tangible commitment to national sugar production goals.

While acknowledging progress at the facility, the Minister stressed the urgent need for accelerated sugarcane cultivation to match factory capacity and achieve full operational readiness.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to support investors, traditional institutions, and host communities to deepen industrial value chains, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs, and energise the sugar sector.