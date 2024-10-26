New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG Intensifies Efforts…

FG Intensifies Efforts To Restore Power Amid Vandals’ Attack – TCN

The Nigerian Government is working diligently to restore electricity to regions affected by recent vandalism on the 330kV Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

The transmission company further stated that this vandalisation which led to the damage of transmission towers T133 and T136 disrupted bulk power supply across the North West region.

he lines carry 600MW each and are crucial for power distribution to Kaduna, Kano, and surrounding areas, it added.

READ ALSO:

In a press release on Saturday, TCN highlighted that the Shiroro Regional Office responded immediately by mobilizing local vigilantes and conducting aerial surveillance alongside security agencies to assess the damage.

TCN also deployed an “emergency restoration system” while engineers implemented a temporary solution, redirecting power through the 330kV Kaduna-Jos transmission line.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Public Communication and National Orientation, also affirmed that the Federal Government is closely monitoring the progress of restoration efforts.

He noted that the government remains committed to promptly re-erecting the towers and restoring full power capacity to ensure minimal disruption to affected areas.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Transformational Art: Violet Paul Foundation Launches Event In Collaboration With Yenwa Gallery
Read Next

It’s Slavery To Discipline Children For Speaking Mother Tongue – Yul Edochie
Share
Copy Link
×