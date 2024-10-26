FG Intensifies Efforts To Restore Power Amid Vandals’ Attack – TCN

Share

The Nigerian Government is working diligently to restore electricity to regions affected by recent vandalism on the 330kV Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

The transmission company further stated that this vandalisation which led to the damage of transmission towers T133 and T136 disrupted bulk power supply across the North West region.

he lines carry 600MW each and are crucial for power distribution to Kaduna, Kano, and surrounding areas, it added.

In a press release on Saturday, TCN highlighted that the Shiroro Regional Office responded immediately by mobilizing local vigilantes and conducting aerial surveillance alongside security agencies to assess the damage.

TCN also deployed an “emergency restoration system” while engineers implemented a temporary solution, redirecting power through the 330kV Kaduna-Jos transmission line.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Public Communication and National Orientation, also affirmed that the Federal Government is closely monitoring the progress of restoration efforts.

He noted that the government remains committed to promptly re-erecting the towers and restoring full power capacity to ensure minimal disruption to affected areas.

