FG Intensifies Efforts To Eliminate NTDs By 2030

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) says the country is making significant progress to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by 2030.

The Director of Research Babatunde Adewale said this during the institute’s monthly media engagement, aimed at educating the public on recent research developments and health findings.

According to him, NTDs are a group of conditions caused by a variety of pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, mostly associated with rural areas.

Adewale said: “The country is currently at the stage of interruption of transmission of the disease, thereby, mov – ing from the era of control to elimination of river blindness.

“No fewer than 37 million Nigerians have been taken off the treatment of river blindness, while 43 million are still at risk and eligible for treatment.

“Over 10 states in the country have achieved the stage of interruption of transmission and are still under surveillance to prevent resurgence of the disease.”

Speaking on onchocerciasis, an NTD commonly known as river blindness, he said that the disease is transmitted through bites from infected black flies.