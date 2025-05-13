FG Integrates AI Into Curriculum

Share

In a major stride toward transforming Nigeria’s education sector, the Federal Government has announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into curriculum delivery across the country.

Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, made the announcement during the International Conference on Smart Education (ICSE) 2025 held in Abuja.

He also revealed that the government aims to reintegrate millions of out-of-school children into the education system by 2027, under key reform programmes such as the Hope for Quality Basic Education Programme (Hope-Ed), supported by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to inclusive, future-ready education aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, underscoring the importance of human capital development.

“With 44 percent of our population under the age of 15, we must urgently re-engineer our education system to turn this demographic strength into a digital dividend,” Alausa said.

“We must equip our children with 21st-century skills to avoid a demographic disaster.”

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pankyu, praised the ongoing collaboration between both countries in advancing smart education.

He commended the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)’s Smart Schools Programme and reaffirmed the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)’s continued support for Nigeria’s digital transformation in basic education.

“Digital education is a proven driver of social inclusion and economic growth, as shown by Korea’s experience. Nigeria has the potential to replicate this success,” he said.

UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, noted that the conference served as a strong reminder that educational innovation is no longer optional but essential for national development, inclusion, and competitiveness.

She stated that the conference aimed to foster knowledge sharing, tackle challenges in tech-based education, promote research, and accelerate development—all in line with UBEC’s mandate to ensure equitable and quality basic education for every Nigerian child.

“In a world increasingly defined by technology, fulfilling our mandate requires us to rethink how we deliver education. We must reimagine learning environments and embrace innovation to bridge learning gaps and unlock every learner’s potential,” she said.

Garba emphasized that UBEC had gone beyond merely introducing technology in schools. The Commission is now building a sustainable, system-wide model that integrates digital innovation into teaching and learning. This includes empowering teachers and education managers with advanced skills, developing culturally relevant digital content aligned with Nigeria’s national curriculum in collaboration with NERDC and EdTech partners, and ensuring access to smart devices, VR labs, offline kits, and solar-powered solutions for remote schools.

Delivering the keynote address, Vice-Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Kwara State, Prof. Francisca Oladipo, praised UBEC and KOICA for hosting a “beautiful event that reflects Nigeria’s readiness for the future.”

“Smart education is not a luxury but a necessity to unlock Nigeria’s potential,” she said. “It requires collective action—from government to parents, teachers to tech innovators. This conference should hold our leaders accountable and drive the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Prof. Oladipo described Nigeria’s projected population of over 400 million by 2050—with 40 percent under the age of 15—as both a challenge and an opportunity. She expressed optimism about the country’s digital education prospects, citing improved mobile access, rising EdTech innovations, and state-led smart education initiatives in Abia, Enugu, Jigawa, and Niger States as indicators of progress.

She also highlighted key federal initiatives such as UBEC’s Teacher Internship Scheme and the National Digital Learning Policy as strategic tools driving digital education reforms.

The conference drew participation from several African countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Conakry, Congo, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Sao Tome, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Share