FG Institutes Policy, Legal Framework To Address Mental Health Issues In Nigeria

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate has said the Federal Government is working assiduously to address challenges of mental health in the country.

Ali Pate who disclosed this said the government has therefore instituted policy and legal framework to address various problems associated with mental health issues for the benefit of the people.

The Minister who explained that mental health condition is not limited only to the people walking on the street without care lamented the way in which the rights of those affected are violated by those who claim the patients are being taken care of.

He added that functional frameworks are already in place to curtail the violation of the rights of people suffering from mental health conditions.

The Minister spoke at the weekend during the public lecture marking the 6th anniversary of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD Multi-system Hospital which came up at the school premises.

The Minister who was represented by the National Coordinator, National Mental Health Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Tunde Ojo at the lecture titled“Achieving Universal Health Coverage Through Mental Health Service Integration”, stated that:

“Mental health affects all when people talk about mental health, what comes to mind is maybe that person walking on the street naked or uncared for the truth is that we have to be talking about well-being, everything about mental health is not about disease, but what are we doing to enhance our mental well being, promote mental health and also ensure that people do not come down on mental health condition.

“I think that is important rather than talking about mad people, but the truth is that for any person that you see walking naked on the street uncared for there are quite a lot number of people that have mental health conditions and are getting well treated and living their normal life what people still have at the community to describe those with mental health.

For everyone you see on the street, there is this popular saying that when they get to the street, it’s a point of no return, but the truth is that these are people who if they receive care on time, will live a normal life if they get access to quality health care, they can still have their normal life back.

“The truth is that no one single factor is responsible for mental health. It is a combination of different factors, biological factors, psychological factors, and medical and social factors, people have mental conditions in their families, and they can have increased types of mental health conditions that do not mean they would develop them.

“The government is doing quite a lot of things to address mental health issues in Nigeria, like I said, it’s not solely a health thing, what a country means to be able to address any problem is having, a policy.

“We have a national mental health policy that everyone, state actor, the state government can take upon. It’s a document that has something for everybody to be able to address the mental health of Nigerians, we have the national social prevention strategic work, and all of us know there is a lot of reportage in the news about suicide. What can we do as a country, as an organization to be able to prevent suicide because suicide can be prevented, we gave that document and of course, there is a lunacy act, that talks about the rights of people with mental health

“The government in 2022 passed the National Mental Health Act, which speaks against the violation of the rights of people with mental health conditions and also says so much about the violation of the rights of people living with a mental health condition, people in an attempt to get care go to the traditionalist, religious people, they violate their rights, we see people, they are being beaten, they are being chained, people go in for so-called treatment that is common with pregnancy, they are violating the right of people, people walking on the street giving birth, these are human beings having their rights, they have the rights to dignity, so we are talking about, how do we protect their dignity, how do we ensure their rights are not violated, then the legal, policy framework, the government has made that already available.

“It is for us as stakeholders even including journalists to promote mental health, how to report mental health when someone dies of suicide, how do you report it, there is a very low level of mental health literacy in the country, people have a wrong notion on what are the causes of mental health in the country and where they can get treatment but if the media people give the right conversation there, normalize the conversation, what mental health is, it’s not just about the disease but what we can do to harness our mental health, I believe that will go a very long way in curbing mental health”, the Minister said.