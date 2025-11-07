FG Installs 500kW Solar Power System At ASCON Badagry

The Federal Government has begun installing a 500-kilowatt solar power system at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry, Lagos.

The project aims to provide a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply for the college and reduce dependence on diesel-powered generators.

Dr Sani Bala, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters, disclosed this during an oversight visit to the college on Thursday.

According to him, the Ministry of Power deployed contractors to the college a few days ago to commence installation of the solar system.

“We have been pursuing this project since the last assembly to improve the electricity supply at the college,” he said.

Bala noted that the solar project would significantly address the college’s electricity and power needs upon completion.

He observed that ASCON currently operates two 2,000kVA generators, which are costly to maintain due to high diesel consumption.

The chairman commended ASCON’s Director-General, Dr Funke Adepoju, for improving the institution’s internally generated revenue.

“We are pleased that since Dr Adepoju assumed leadership six months ago, the institution has continued to make progress,” he said.

He described her as a visionary leader committed to maintaining the college’s infrastructure and driving institutional development.

“We encourage you to sustain the good work you are doing for the college,” Bala added.

He urged senior management staff and directors to support the Director General with guidance and institutional knowledge.

“Your past experience should strengthen her leadership, not leave her to navigate established processes alone,” he advised.

Responding, Adepoju said the Committee’s visit reflected the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s public institutions.

“This visit represents a valued partnership and an opportunity to share our progress, reflect on challenges, and chart a path for advancement,” she said.

She described ASCON as Nigeria’s foremost Management Development Institute, mandated to build a competent and ethical public service.

Since assuming duty, Adepoju said she had worked to reposition ASCON as a National Reform Accelerator and School of Government.

She noted that through training, research, and consultancy, the college equips officers with the skills required for effective governance.

“Over the past months, we have remained committed to reforms and institutional renewal, yielding visible results,” she said.

Among key milestones, she listed the rehabilitation of facilities, including the Reception Area, chalets, and hostel accommodations.

“In line with national sustainability goals, we have solarised the CBN Auditorium and the Hotel and Restaurant Block,” she said.

She added that the Health Centre now provides 24-hour healthcare for staff and participants, powered by solar energy.

The Director-General sought continued partnership and legislative support to sustain infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, and staff development at ASCON.