The Federal Government has begun installing a 500-kilowatt solar power system at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry, Lagos. The project aims to provide a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply for the col- lege and reduce dependence on diesel-powered generators.

Dr Sani Bala, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters, disclosed this during an oversight visit to the college on Thursday. According to him, the Ministry of Power deployed contractors to the college a few days ago to commence installation of the solar system.

“We have been pursuing this project since the last assembly to improve the electricity supply at the college,” he said. Bala noted that the solar project would significantly address the college’s electrici- ty and power needs upon completion. He observed that ASCON currently operates two 2,000kVA generators, which are costly to maintain due to high diesel consumption.

The chairman commended ASCON’s Director-General, Dr Funke Adepoju, for im- proving the institution’s internally generated revenue. “We are pleased that since Dr Adepoju assumed leadership six months ago, the institu- tion has continued to make progress,” he said.

He described her as a visionary leader committed to maintaining the college’s infrastruc- ture and driving institutional development.

“We encourage you to sustain the good work you are doing for the college,” Bala added. He urged senior management staff and di- rectors to support the Director General with guidance and institutional knowledge.

“Your experience should strengthen her leadership, not leave her to navigate established processes alone,” he advised. Responding, Adepoju said the Committee’s visit reflected the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s public institutions.

“This visit represents a valued partnership and an opportunity to share our progress, re- flect on challenges, and chart a path for ad- vancement,” she said