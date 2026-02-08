FG Inspects N40bn Bauchi-Dindima Road, Records Significant Progress

The Federal Government has inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the Bauchi-Dindima Village Road in Bauchi State, expressing satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the N39.9 billion project.

The inspection was carried out by the media team of the Federal Ministry of Works on Sunday along the 35.4-kilometre road linking Bauchi metropolis with Dindima Village (Yankari Junction) on the Gombe axis.

Speaking during the tour, the Federal Controller of Works in Bauchi State, Engr. Bashiru Adamu, said the project was necessitated by the severe deterioration of the existing single carriageway, which had developed deep potholes, cracks, surface depressions, and eroded shoulders over the years.

He disclosed that the contract was awarded on April 4, 2024, adding that substantial progress has been made so far. According to him, 21.8 kilometres of binder course have been completed, while 11.87 kilometres have reached the wearing course stage.

Engr. Adamu noted that the road, originally constructed in the early 1990s, had become unsafe and time-consuming for motorists, but would significantly reduce travel time between Bauchi and Alkaleri upon completion, while boosting economic activities in adjoining communities.

He added that the rehabilitation and widening works had already improved traffic flow, reduced road accidents, and enhanced safety through the provision of proper drainage and erosion control measures.

The site project manager, Joseph Samaha, thanked the Federal Government and promised the timely completion of the project by July this year. He, however, said the project currently covers kilometres 0 to 22, noted some challenges, and assured that 80 per cent of the work would be completed by next week. He further explained that the section from kilometre 22 to Bauchi town remains 13 kilometres.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Chairman of the NUJ Bauchi Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, appreciated the present administration’s efforts on the project and pledged the union’s commitment to effective monitoring.

Some community members and passers-by expressed happiness over the rehabilitation, saying it has significantly reduced the rate of accidents and criminal activities, and improved ease of movement for road users by reducing fuel consumption and transportation costs.