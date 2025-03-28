FG Inspects 3,000-Hectare Of Irrigation Farm Project In Benue

Share

The Federal Government on Thursday inspected the ongoing 3,000-hectare irrigation farm project in Benue State.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, who led the inspection, also commissioned the Ugondo Community access road.

During his visit to the project site at Mbakuv in the Makurdi Local Government Area, Utsev disclosed that 1,200 hectares of land would be dedicated to irrigation farming, while the remaining 1,800 hectares would be allocated to the upcoming Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project.

He noted that 400 hectares had already been cleared and put to use, while contracts had been awarded for the study and design of an additional 600 hectares, which is at an advanced stage.

To further expand the irrigation Farm, the minister said contracts had also been awarded for the construction of water channels.

“We have awarded a contract for the construction of irrigation channels, and the contractor is making significant progress. The channels are almost 90% complete, while the drip irrigation system is about 67% finished.

“You can see that the cultivated crops, including garden eggs, maize, and pepper, are thriving. Similar projects are ongoing in different parts of Nigeria,” Utsev said.

He also provided an update on the Otukpo Multipurpose Dam, revealing that the project was about 50% complete and had been included in the 2025 budget for completion.

He added that the ministry was exploring the possibility of generating electricity from the dam to enhance the country’s power supply.

Meanwhile, at the commissioning of the 1.5-kilometer Ugondo Community access road, the minister emphasized its importance in facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce to urban centers.

He noted that the road would significantly enhance the socioeconomic well-being of the community.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheelangwah, urged the community to continue supporting the minister, assuring them that more development projects would follow with their cooperation.

Similarly, the Ter Makurdi, Vincent Ahule, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Prof. Utsev as Minister.

Ahule reaffirmed the state’s support for the President and his administration.

